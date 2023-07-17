Invasive Rabbits Take Over Florida Suburb, Frustrates Residents

An invasive species is taking over a Florida community, but they're cuter and fuzzier than huge pythons and pesky iguanas. Residents are getting fed up with dozens of lionhead rabbits hopping around the Jenada Isles, a suburb in Broward County, according to The Associated Press via WFLA.

These adorable bunnies have a flowing mane around their heads and cause headaches for some community members, such as digging holes, chewing outdoor wires, and leaving droppings on the sidewalk and driveways.

Unlike other invasive species, however, Florida's environment is actually a danger to them. Their thick coats lead to overheating from the warm climates, they're vulnerable to many predators, and they can't even chew on lawn grass.

“They really need to be rescued. So we’ve tried to get the city to do it, but they’re just dragging their feet,” Alicia Griggs, a local trying to get the rabbited saved, told reporters. “They think that if they do that, then they’ll have to get rid of iguanas and everything else that people don’t want around.”

Griggs said city officials have contracted a trapping company to get rid of the rabbits. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, which usually deals with invasive species, isn't intervening since the rabbits don't pose a threat to local wildlife, reporters said.

As for how the problem started, AP learned the rabbits are descendants of a group from a backyard breeder. The breeder illegally released the bunnies into the community before moving away two years ago.

Now Griggs is raising money to not only rescue the 60 to 100 lionheads but to make sure they get neutered, vaccinated, and eventually find a new home.