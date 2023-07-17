J. Cole Responds After Drake Asks If He Can Get On Cole's Album

“Say less, goddammit!” J. Cole replied.



“Montreal, I want you to understand something,” Drake continued. “It takes somebody that really not only loves the art of this s**t, but really loves all of you to get on a plane, come here for two nights and represent for Montreal."



It's not the first time Drake and J. Cole have rocked a stage together. Drizzy previously brought out The Off-Season rapper during his "Assassination Vacation Tour" in 2019 and his "Summer Sixteen Tour" in 2016. Their surprise collaborative set also gave some fans flashbacks to Dreamville Fest when Drake co-headlined this year's event with Cole.



Let's hope Cole is serious about getting Drake on his upcoming LP. The last time they officially collaborated on wax was 10 years ago for Drake's "Jodeci Freestyle." Prior to that, they connected on Cole's "In The Morning" in 2010. Since then, the only thing fans have received that was even close to a musical collaboration was when Cole dropped his 2021 track "Heaven's EP", in which he rapped over Drake's "Pipe Down" off Certified Lover Boy.



See more footage from Drake and J. Cole's surprise sets in Montreal below.