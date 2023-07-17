JAY-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation Raises $20 Million At 20th Anniversary Gala
By Tony M. Centeno
July 17, 2023
Numerous artists, athletes and celebrities flocked to New York City to celebrate 20 years of the Shawn Carter Foundation.
On Friday night, July 14, JAY-Z, his wife Beyoncé and his mother Mrs. Gloria Carter attended a lavish, black-tie event at Pier Sixty to honor the 20th anniversary of their Shawn Carter Foundation. DJ Khaled, Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill, Babyface, Yo Gotti, his girl Angela Simmons, Miguel, Tinashe, A$AP Ferg, Saint Jhn and Angie Martinez. Hollywood's finest from Regina Hall to Chazz Palminteri also attended the gala as well as numerous celebrity athletes including MLB All-Star Robinson Cano and NFL legend Dez Bryant.
The foundation, which was founded by Hov and his mother in 2003, was able to raise $20 million by the end of the night. The funds will go towards helping "individuals facing socio-economic hardships further their education at postsecondary institutions" according to a press release. The total was comprised of numerous donations including a $10 million contribution from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez as well as $2 million from Jack Dorsey.
The SCF also announced a joint partnership with Robert Kraft's Foundation to Combat Antisemitism in order to help stop book bans across the country. Both foundations contributed $1 million to protect free speech and intellectual learning. Fanatics and Live Nation also contributed an additional $500,000 each to support the cause. The funds will "provide book donations, legal support, marketing assistance, publishing help and additional resources" to help protect everyone who's been affected by the recent book bans.
The event happened just 24 hours after the grand opening of "The Book of HOV" exhibit at the Brooklyn Public Library. Check out more scenes from the Shawn Carter Foundation's 20th annual black-tie gala below.