JAY-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation Raises $20 Million At 20th Anniversary Gala

The foundation, which was founded by Hov and his mother in 2003, was able to raise $20 million by the end of the night. The funds will go towards helping "individuals facing socio-economic hardships further their education at postsecondary institutions" according to a press release. The total was comprised of numerous donations including a $10 million contribution from Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez as well as $2 million from Jack Dorsey.



The SCF also announced a joint partnership with Robert Kraft's Foundation to Combat Antisemitism in order to help stop book bans across the country. Both foundations contributed $1 million to protect free speech and intellectual learning. Fanatics and Live Nation also contributed an additional $500,000 each to support the cause. The funds will "provide book donations, legal support, marketing assistance, publishing help and additional resources" to help protect everyone who's been affected by the recent book bans.



The event happened just 24 hours after the grand opening of "The Book of HOV" exhibit at the Brooklyn Public Library. Check out more scenes from the Shawn Carter Foundation's 20th annual black-tie gala below.