Minnesota Restaurant Serves The Best Mac And Cheese In The Entire State

Name a more iconic duo than macaroni and cheese, we'll wait. Mac and cheese is a staple comfort food that has stood the tests of time. Feeling down in the dumps and looking for a meal to revive your spirits? Mac and cheese. Looking for something quick to order before, or after a night out? Mac and cheese! What about a gourmet meal at a fancy restaurant in the city? Hmmm, how about lobster, truffle mac and cheese? Need to order something easy (and cheesy) for a movie night in? You guessed it, mac and cheese! After listing multiple ideal scenarios, it is clear that if you pair noodles with cheese sauce, the pasta-bilities are truly endless. While many restaurants scattered throughout the state serve this delicious dish, only one serves it best!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best place to order mac and cheese in all of Minnesota is at Smack Shack located in Minneapolis.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best place to order a plate of mac and cheese in Minnesota:

"One of the most beautiful lobster macs comes from seafood restaurant Smack Shack in Minneapolis. Semi-soft Italian Taleggio, sweetcorn, and breadcrumbs make it stand out from other mac 'n' cheeses and customers say it’s everything you want from the dish: creamy, rich, and buttery, with some crunch."

