Missing Ohio State Student Found Dead More Than One Month Later

An Ohio State University student reported missing for more than a month was found dead last week, according to her family.

A Cook & Son-Pallay Funeral Home obituary for Amina Alhaj-Omar confirms that her body was found at a quarry in Columbus last Wednesday (July 12).

"We are devastated by our immense loss, but we also thank God every single day for blessing us with the privilege of knowing and loving her beautiful soul for the last twenty-five years," the obituary states.

Alhaj-Omar was initially reported missing on June 10 -- 19 days before her 26th birthday -- and last seen at a stone quarry on the South Side near Interstate 270 and State Route 23. Her sister, Miriam Alhaj-Omar, had previously revealed that police located her jacket, shoes and cellphone at the site prior to her body being found.

Amina's sisters said authorities believe she may have gone in the deep waters of the quarry pond as Miriam acknowledged that her sister loved to swim. Columbus Police officially ended their search for Alhaj-Omar on June 29.

"Most people who truly knew Amina immediately remember her laugh - it was contagious and brought happiness to everyone in the room," the obituary stated. "She had a way of making people feel comfortable and welcomed in any situation. Her personality was simply beautiful - a bubbly, shy, caring, funny, and loving human being inside and out."