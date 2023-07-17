Nas Hints At Upcoming Album With His Latest Cryptic Message

Nas is up to something, and the fans have an idea about what it could be.



On Monday, July 17, the veteran lyricist posted another cryptic message to his Instagram timeline. The post features a vintage video of a man who's tied up while hanging by his feet. A massive crowd gathers to watch the man escape from the bondage, which fans think is a nod to the New York rapper's Magic album series. In the caption, he only includes magic wands -- two of them. The context clues are leading fans to believe that Nas is planning to announce his next album Magic 2.