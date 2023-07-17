Nas Hints At Upcoming Album With His Latest Cryptic Message
By Tony M. Centeno
July 17, 2023
Nas is up to something, and the fans have an idea about what it could be.
On Monday, July 17, the veteran lyricist posted another cryptic message to his Instagram timeline. The post features a vintage video of a man who's tied up while hanging by his feet. A massive crowd gathers to watch the man escape from the bondage, which fans think is a nod to the New York rapper's Magic album series. In the caption, he only includes magic wands -- two of them. The context clues are leading fans to believe that Nas is planning to announce his next album Magic 2.
The mysterious video comes a few days after Nas cleared his Instagram account. The only post that existed on his page was a brief video clip of a thunderstorm with his logo in the background. It was the first indication of Nas' incoming album rollout.
Nas and executive producer Hit-Boy released Magic back in December 2021. The nine-track album features hits like "Wu for the Children" and "Wave Gods" featuring A$AP Rocky and DJ Premier. His surprise album debuted with 22,000 units in its first week. Nearly a year later, Nas and Hit-Boy followed up with King's Disease III. Now it seems like the duo are returning with their latest body of work.
Nas and Hit-Boy haven't confirmed the plans for the album just yet, but the word on the street is that the project will drop on July 21. Look for more details about the project coming very soon.