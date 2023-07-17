One California City Named Among The Worst Places To Rent In America

America has many wonderful cities to explore and inhabit. Despite an abundance of positive attributes, some cities are known to lack quality of life, a thriving rental market, and affordability in comparison to the rest. These cities present the least favorable conditions to renters, landing them low on a list of the best places to rent in the country.

According to a list compiled by WalletHub, the worst place to rent in California is San Bernardino.

Here is what Wallethub had to say about compiling the data to discover the best and worst places to rent across the country:

"In order to determine the best local rental markets, WalletHub compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across two key dimensions, “Rental Market & Affordability” and “Quality of Life.” We evaluated those dimensions using 21 relevant metrics, which are listed below with their corresponding weights. Each metric was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the most favorable conditions for renters. Finally, we determined each city’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample."

For a continued list of the best and worst places to rent in the entire country visit wallethub.com.