Police Reveal What Led Up To G Herbo's Recent Gun Bust

Herbo wasn't locked up for long. The "Chi-Raq" rapper quickly made bond and was released. He's expected to show up for a court date at a later time. The new charge might not help his other legal issues that he's been dealing with for nearly three years. He was hit with fraud charges after he and his crew were accused of committing fraud in order to travel on private jets to lavish vacations and buy "designer puppies."



It doesn't seem like Herbo is too bothered by the incident. As of this report, he hasn't said anything about the situation. He's currently focused on his new collaboration on King Von's latest posthumous album Grandson. Herbo appears on the second track on the album called "Real Oppy." He also just announced his new partnership with HQD disposable vapes.

