Police Reveal What Led Up To G Herbo's Recent Gun Bust

By Tony M. Centeno

July 17, 2023

G Herbo
Photo: Getty Images

G Herbo was arrested earlier this month, but now police in Chicago are revealing exactly why the rapper was stopped in the first place.

According to a report TMZ published on Monday, July 17, the Chi-town native was riding around in a car that had failed to make turn signal in traffic. The car was pulled over by police on July 9 at around 5:45 p.m near North Wabash Avenue and East Ontario Street. During the stop, police discovered a Glock 33 in the car. That's when the artist was arrested and booked for misdemeanor unlawful use of a weapon in a public place.

Herbo wasn't locked up for long. The "Chi-Raq" rapper quickly made bond and was released. He's expected to show up for a court date at a later time. The new charge might not help his other legal issues that he's been dealing with for nearly three years. He was hit with fraud charges after he and his crew were accused of committing fraud in order to travel on private jets to lavish vacations and buy "designer puppies."

It doesn't seem like Herbo is too bothered by the incident. As of this report, he hasn't said anything about the situation. He's currently focused on his new collaboration on King Von's latest posthumous album Grandson. Herbo appears on the second track on the album called "Real Oppy." He also just announced his new partnership with HQD disposable vapes.

