Princess Charlotte Makes Wimbledon Debut In Style

By Rebekah Gonzalez

July 17, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Princess Charlotte made her Wimbledon debut this weekend and if the photos are any indication, the young royal had a great time! Joined by her parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and her older brother Prince George, the 8-year-old attended her very first Wimbledon match. The royals cheered on Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic as they went head to head for the Men's Singles Final on Sunday, July 16th.

Photos from the event show Princess Charlotte and Prince George really getting into the nail-biting game, which prompted some great reactions. At one point, the two even threw their arms up in the air and shouted as they watched the exciting match. Check out some photos from the event below!

1 of 4
The Prince and Princess of Wales Attend Wimbledon 2023 - Day 14
Photo: WireImage
2 of 4
Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Photo: Getty Images Europe
3 of 4
Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Photo: Getty Images Europe
4 of 4
Day Fourteen: The Championships - Wimbledon 2023
Photo: Getty Images Europe

Last summer, Prince George made his own Wimbledon debut but he wasn't joined by either of his siblings. At the time, Hello Magazine reported that Wimbledon actually has rules that bar children under five from attending so they don't cause any disruptions. In fact, even Prince George and Princess Charlotte's debuts at the tournament are rare given that children are usually not allowed to sit in the royal box under any circumstances. Being a member of the royal family is the only exception, which is why the Prince and Princess of Wales' two eldest children were allowed to sit with their parents.

It's only a matter of time before the whole family is able to attend the prestigious tennis tournament. William and Kate's youngest, Prince Louis, recently turned five years old. Although, he does have a penchant for stealing the show. Just look to the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee or, more recently, King Charles' coronation for examples.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.