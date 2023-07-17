Princess Charlotte Makes Wimbledon Debut In Style

Princess Charlotte made her Wimbledon debut this weekend and if the photos are any indication, the young royal had a great time! Joined by her parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and her older brother Prince George, the 8-year-old attended her very first Wimbledon match. The royals cheered on Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic as they went head to head for the Men's Singles Final on Sunday, July 16th.

Photos from the event show Princess Charlotte and Prince George really getting into the nail-biting game, which prompted some great reactions. At one point, the two even threw their arms up in the air and shouted as they watched the exciting match. Check out some photos from the event below!