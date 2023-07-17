Princess Charlotte Makes Wimbledon Debut In Style
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 17, 2023
Princess Charlotte made her Wimbledon debut this weekend and if the photos are any indication, the young royal had a great time! Joined by her parents, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and her older brother Prince George, the 8-year-old attended her very first Wimbledon match. The royals cheered on Spain's Carlos Alcaraz and Serbia's Novak Djokovic as they went head to head for the Men's Singles Final on Sunday, July 16th.
Photos from the event show Princess Charlotte and Prince George really getting into the nail-biting game, which prompted some great reactions. At one point, the two even threw their arms up in the air and shouted as they watched the exciting match. Check out some photos from the event below!
Last summer, Prince George made his own Wimbledon debut but he wasn't joined by either of his siblings. At the time, Hello Magazine reported that Wimbledon actually has rules that bar children under five from attending so they don't cause any disruptions. In fact, even Prince George and Princess Charlotte's debuts at the tournament are rare given that children are usually not allowed to sit in the royal box under any circumstances. Being a member of the royal family is the only exception, which is why the Prince and Princess of Wales' two eldest children were allowed to sit with their parents.
It's only a matter of time before the whole family is able to attend the prestigious tennis tournament. William and Kate's youngest, Prince Louis, recently turned five years old. Although, he does have a penchant for stealing the show. Just look to the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee or, more recently, King Charles' coronation for examples.