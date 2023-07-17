Saquon Barkley Addresses Giants Failing To Reach Long-Term Deal

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley tweeted, "It is what it is," after the team failed to reach a long-term deal with him prior to the franchise tag deadline Monday (July 17) afternoon.

Barkley was one of three players, along with Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs and Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard, to have received the franchise tag and not reach a long-term deal with their teams prior to 4:00 p.m. ET. All three running backs will instead play the 2023 season on their respective franchise tenders, which will be worth $10.09 million based on their position.

Pollard had already signed his tender, while Barkley and Jacobs have, instead, held out from their teams' offseason programs amid failed negotiations to reach new deals.