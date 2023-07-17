Shocking Video Shows California Wildfire Erupt Amid Extreme Temperatures

A fire broke out in Riverside County on Friday and and quickly spread amid extreme triple-digit weekend temperatures. According to KTLA, a few residents were told to evacuate as the fire moved east of Gilman Springs Road in Lakeview. Timelapse footage captured by the University of California San Diego’s ALERTCalifornia network showed a giant wall of smoke billowing in the distance as flames consumed acres and acres of land. The fire moved through the terrain until the trees and ground were almost entirely scorched.

Viewers can see the fire slowly diminish, when all of a sudden, it returns at full force and emergency personnel arrive on scene to try and contain it.