Shocking Video Shows California Wildfire Erupt Amid Extreme Temperatures
By Logan DeLoye
July 17, 2023
A fire broke out in Riverside County on Friday and and quickly spread amid extreme triple-digit weekend temperatures. According to KTLA, a few residents were told to evacuate as the fire moved east of Gilman Springs Road in Lakeview. Timelapse footage captured by the University of California San Diego’s ALERTCalifornia network showed a giant wall of smoke billowing in the distance as flames consumed acres and acres of land. The fire moved through the terrain until the trees and ground were almost entirely scorched.
Viewers can see the fire slowly diminish, when all of a sudden, it returns at full force and emergency personnel arrive on scene to try and contain it.
The sky appears to be stained orange as smoke fills the air for the remainder of the video. KTLA mentioned that as of Monday afternoon, the "Rabbit Fire" is only 35% contained and has burned a whopping 7,950 acres. Riverside County Fire Department incident commander Josh Janssen praised the firefighters for their valiant efforts in containing sections the massive fire.
“This is due to all the efforts of our firefighters. They’ve done an outstanding job of strengthening our control lines and mopping up."
Evacuation orders remain in effect for "homes north of Gilman Springs Road, east of Jack Rabbit Trail, south of First Street, and west of Highway 79 and California Avenue," as officials investigate the cause of the fire.