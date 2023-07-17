South Carolina Destination Named The Best Last-Minute Getaway In The State

You've read about the South Carolina city named the one of the best weekend getaways in America, but now a new destination is being recognized as the best spot for a quick getaway to relax far from your everyday life.

Reader's Digest searched for the best last-minute getaway in the country, compiling a list of the top spot in each state that will offer visitors a chance to unwind without the hassle of months of planning a vacation.

The best last-minute getaway in the Palmetto State is Rhett House Inn. Located in Beaufort inside a nearly two century old plantation house, this inn offers modern amenities with vintage decor to create a "unique and unforgettable experience" for all who stop by, according to its website.

Here's what RD had to say:

"You never know who you'll see at this plantation-style B&B. Past visitors have included Sandra Bullock, Tom Hanks, and Ben Affleck. And you can expect true Southern hospitality. Not only will you be within walking distance of downtown Beaufort (the second oldest town in the state) and the ocean, you'll be handed complimentary wine and cheese as soon as you check in."

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see the best last-minute getaway destinations in each state.