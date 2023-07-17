'Sticky Note Bandit' Robbed Three Banks Dressed As Woman: FBI

The FBI is asking the public for help identifying a man wanted for robbing three banks in Houston, Texas. The FBI described the suspect as a black male, approximately 5'8" tall, with a thin to medium build.

During the second and third robberies, the man, known as the "Sticky Note Bandit," wore a black wig, black sunglasses, a blue medical mask, a green women's style sweater, and black women's ballet flats. He was also carrying a black purse.

The FBI said the suspect's first robbery occurred on July 5 at a Hancock Whitney Bank.

"The suspect entered the bank dressed as a female, approached a teller, and handed them a threatening note written on a sticky note which demanded cash. The robber left the bank on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was physically hurt during the robbery," the FBI said.

He struck again on July 11, trying to rob a Wells Fargo bank. When he handed the bank teller the threatening note, she locked herself in a secure area of the bank. The suspect stayed in the lobby for several minutes before leaving without any cash.

On July 13, the suspect robbed a different Wells Fargo bank, making off with an undisclosed sum of money.

The FBI said that Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect. If you have any information, you can call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 713-222-TIPS (8477).