Tennessee Destination Named The Best Last-Minute Getaway In The State

You've read about the Tennessee city named among the best weekend getaways in the South, but now a new destination is being recognized as the best spot for a quick getaway to relax far from your everyday life.

Reader's Digest searched for the best last-minute getaway in the country, compiling a list of the top spot in each state that will offer visitors a chance to unwind without the hassle of months of planning a vacation.

The best last-minute getaway in the Volunteer State is The Crash Pad. Located in Chattanooga, this hostel offers visitors a unique place to stay alongside other travelers as they explore what East Tennessee has to offer. Here's what RD had to say:

"More adventurous travelers will love the one-of-a-kind experience you get at The Crash Pad, a self-proclaimed 'uncommon hostel' in Chattanooga. You can book a bunk to share a room with other tourists (making it a much cheaper stay) while still getting the amenities and comfort of a luxury hotel. While you're there, fire up the grill in the outdoor handout space, hike the nearby mountains and gorges, or wander around downtown Chattanooga."

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see the best last-minute getaway destinations in each state.