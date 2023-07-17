'The Golden Bachelor' Reveals 71-Year-Old Star Of New Senior Dating Show

The Golden Bachelor has revealed its first-ever star of The Bachelor franchise's forthcoming senior dating show! On Monday, July 17th, it was announced that Gerry Turner will be the first Golden Bachelor. "It's never too late to fall in love again," the 71-year-old said during a segment announcing his casting on Good Morning America.

ABC also shared a tongue-in-cheek teaser on Monday morning to reveal Turner's identity. "He posts his thirst traps in a leather-bound album. His DMs have postage... If you call him, he'll answer the phone," the announcer joked as Turner fixes his cufflinks. "He doesn't have gray hair, he has 'wisdom highlights.' Florida wants to retire, and move to him."