'The Golden Bachelor' Reveals 71-Year-Old Star Of New Senior Dating Show
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 17, 2023
The Golden Bachelor has revealed its first-ever star of The Bachelor franchise's forthcoming senior dating show! On Monday, July 17th, it was announced that Gerry Turner will be the first Golden Bachelor. "It's never too late to fall in love again," the 71-year-old said during a segment announcing his casting on Good Morning America.
ABC also shared a tongue-in-cheek teaser on Monday morning to reveal Turner's identity. "He posts his thirst traps in a leather-bound album. His DMs have postage... If you call him, he'll answer the phone," the announcer joked as Turner fixes his cufflinks. "He doesn't have gray hair, he has 'wisdom highlights.' Florida wants to retire, and move to him."
In addition to the trailer, GMA appearance, and several photos (which we'll share below), the network also released Turner's full bio. Get to know Gerry's story below as we prepare for the long-awaited series to premiere sometime this fall!
"A retired restaurateur and doting father and grandfather, Gerry [GAIR-ee] Turner lives in his dream house on a beautiful lake in Indiana. He's often busy hosting barbecues, playing pickleball, cheering on his favorite Chicago sports teams, four-wheeling, and spending time with friends and family at restaurants and local haunts.
Always a romantic, Turner married his high school sweetheart, Toni, in 1974. Together, they lived a full and happy life with their two daughters, Angie and Jenny, and later two granddaughters, Charlee and Payton. Sadly, after their 43 years together, Toni suddenly fell ill and passed away in 2017.
Six years after Toni's passing and with the support of his family, Turner is ready to put himself out there and find a love that will stand the test of time in his golden years."