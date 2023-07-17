WATCH: Driver Gets Out Of Truck And Tackles Suspect Fleeing Police

A Good Samaritan is being credited with stopping a suspect who was wanted on multiple felony warrants. The Tulsa Police Department said that an officer was questioning a couple when the man fled, running across several lanes of traffic.

As two officers ran after the man, later identified as Miguel Fernandez, a bystander driving a pickup truck decided to help. The driver stopped his vehicle, got out, started chasing after Fernandez, and tackled him to the ground.

"Why you do me like that, homie?" Fernandez can be heard asking as he got tackled.

He then held Fernandez down until officers arrived and took him into custody on charges of resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.

It was later discovered that Fernandez was wanted on felony warrants for burglary, conspiracy, larceny, and illegal firearm possession.

The Tulsa Police Department released the body camera footage showing officers chasing after Fernandez.

"We love our citizens and greatly appreciate all the support that we get from you, this was definitely a case of 110% support. Please put your own safety first before engaging with any nefarious characters," the department wrote on Facebook.

WARNING: VIDEO CONTAINS STRONG LANGUAGE