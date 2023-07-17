Wisconsin Restaurant Named One Of The 15 Best Diners In America

Diners are an American past time. The perfect spot to find tasty classic dishes or a much-need pit stop on a road trip or a low-key backdrop for a late-night hang with friends over a cup of coffee and slice of pie. Tasting Table compiled a list of the 15 best diners across the country, and one restaurant in Wisconsin made the cut.

According to the site, Franks Diner in Kenosha is among the best diners in America. This favorite got its start after Anthony Franks saw an advertisement about a business for sale in 1926 and had it shipped from New Jersey to Wisconsin. Now a staple of the community, Franks Diner was also recently named the most iconic old-fashioned diners in the U.S.

Franks Diner is located at 508 58th Street in Kenosha.

Here's what Tasting Table had to say:

"As Franks tells it, the building was pulled from the railroad flat car by six horses, then assembled in the place it now stands. A favorite among Franks patrons is the Garbage Plate. The base is hash browns, green peppers, and onions mixed with eggs, then you add your choice of meats, your cheese selection, and additional toppings (if desired). ... Of course, with a meal like this, Franks has a food challenge. The competition plate is the largest of all menu options and also includes pancakes. There is a 45-minute time limit to finish everything. Winners early 1/2 off the meal, a sweet t-shirt, and a spot on the Wall of Fame with a plaque included."

Check out the full list at Tasting Table to see more of the best diners in the country.