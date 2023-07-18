$2 Million Lottery Ticket Sold In Georgia: See If You Won

When someone wins the lottery, especially if it's a life-changing sum like $1 million, most winners won't hesitate to rush to lottery headquarters and claim their prize. However, life can get busy and lead to some winners forgetting to check their tickets to see if they hit the jackpot. If you recently purchased a lottery ticket in Georgia, you may want to check your numbers now as one lucky winner matched enough numbers in Monday's (July 17) Powerball drawing to win a $2 million prize.

A lucky Powerball ticket sold at the H&R groceries off Macon Road in Spalding County was one of three tickets that won $2 million during Monday night's drawing after matching four of the five numbers plus the Powerball, per WSB-TV. The other $2 million winning tickets were both sold in Arkansas and Texas. Tickets sold in Connecticut, Florida, Kentucky, New York and Pennsylvania matched five numbers won $1 million prizes.

If you think you may have purchased the ticket, now's the time to check to see if you won. These are the lucky numbers that helped the to-be-determined winner score their huge prize:

Numbers: 5 - 8 - 9 - 17 - 41

Powerball: 21

Power Play: 4x

Because no one matched all five numbers and the Powerball during Monday's drawing, the jackpot has now increased to an estimated $1 billion ahead of Wednesday's (July 19) drawing.