3-Year-Old Boy Driving Golf Cart Hits 7-Year-Old In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

July 18, 2023

A 7-year-old boy was killed after a 3-year-old driving a golf cart hit him in Florida, according to Miami Herald. The Florida Highway Patrol said the incident happened around 4 p.m. Monday (July 17) at a rural home on Orange River Boulevard in Fort Myers.

The agency's report claims the toddler was driving the golf cart on private property when he approached “a right curve near the property residence." The golf cart ended up striking the 7-year-old, who was standing in the front yard of the home.

Troopers said the boy suffered "critical injuries" and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead soon after arrival.

Officials added that the 3-year-old wasn't hurt. He wasn't wearing a helmet or seatbelt during the incident. FHP said both boys are from Fort Myers, which is 125 miles south of Tampa.

The investigation is ongoing. It's unclear if any adults will face charges in the collision.

A new Florida law involving golf carts went into effect on July 1, according to News-Press. Drivers have to be at least 15 with a learner's permit or 16 with a driver's license to cruise in a golf cart. It's meant to crack down on young teenagers and even children from getting behind the wheel of a golf cart.

