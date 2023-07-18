Award-Winning Restaurant Named Washington's Best Steakhouse

Steak is one of those dinners to have once in a while, just from the sheer luxury. Nobody does this cut of beef right like chefs cooking in steakhouses, from the precise cooking to the complimentary sides and wine pairings. Even then, you don't have to drop by a fancy or acclaimed establishment to enjoy some delicious steak.

LoveFood rounded up the best steakhouse in every state, "from the classic fine-dining restaurants that serve up perfectly cooked chateaubriand and filet, to more affordable spots where the chefs know their medium from their rare."

According to writers, Metropolitan Grill was named Washington's top steakhouse! Here's why it was chosen:

"Even before Seattle made its mark on the food map, The Met, as locals call it, was an old-school institution frequented by diners with big appetites. Located in the historic Marion Building, Metropolitan Grill is a favorite for special occasions and first-class meals. The menu shines with top-quality steaks, superb seafood starters, and a chateaubriand for two, carved tableside."