Church's Chicken Debuts Brand New Menu Item, Brings Back Fan Favorite

Looking for a sweet treat and a break from the summer heat? Church's Texas Chicken has just announced the addition of a sweet new menu item, and the return of a beloved customer favorite. According to a press release, the popular restaurant chain recently introduced Mini Churros to their already delicious menu. These sweet cinnamon and sugar treats are served with chocolate dipping sauce for low the price of only $2.99!

"Our Mini Churros are covered in cinnamon and sugar and served up with a side of chocolate dipping sauce featuring HERSHEY’S." The Bourbon Black Pepper Smokehouse Chicken is also back by popular demand. This product is made with a smoky bourbon black pepper sauce and served with potatoes and a flaky, buttery, biscuit to round out the perfect meal.

"Made with a juicy half chicken coated in sweet and smoky bourbon black pepper sauce, the Bourbon Black Pepper Smokehouse Chicken is available on its own or in a meal served with creamy mashed potatoes and a Honey-Butter Biscuit™." This must-try meal starts at only $6.99!

Customers across 26 states have the opportunity to order these exclusive items from Church's ever-evolving menu. The Mini Churros and Bourbon Black Pepper Smokehouse Chicken are available now at participating restaurants across the country for a limited time.