Couple Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Woman They Held Captive For A Month

Authorities in Texas arrested a couple accused of keeping an 18-year-old captive and sexually assaulting her for about a month. The woman, who was not identified, managed to free herself from her restraints while the couple was not home and escaped. She started knocking on doors in the neighborhood, looking for help, and somebody called 911.

"Our deputies got on the scene and, within a few minutes, was able to ascertain this 18-year-old female had been held captive for approximately this past month in a house in the neighborhood," Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman said. "Responding deputies did observe marks on her hands and legs, which would indicate restraints. We immediately summoned EMS for this female."

When the couple, identified as 31-year-old Jose Reyes Jr. and 29-year-old Jaqueline Macias, returned home, they were taken into custody. The victim told police that she was in a relationship with Reyes and planned to move in with him. However, when she learned that he was dating Macias, she tried to leave.

Reyes refused to let her go and chained her to a bed. For the next month, she was held captive and forced to have sex against her will.

Reyes and Macias are both facing charges of kidnapping. Officials said that more charges are expected to be filed as the investigation continues.