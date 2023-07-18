Drake Shouts Out His 'Look-Alike' Steph Curry During Recent Tour Stop
By Tony M. Centeno
July 18, 2023
Drake showed love to Steph Curry after he spotted him in the crowd during his latest tour stop.
On Monday night, July 17, the "Search & Rescue" artist took the stage for the first night of his "It's All A Blur Tour" at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. During his performance, he noticed the Golden State Warriors star player in VIP with his wife Ayesha and his mother Sonya. That's when Drizzy took a minute to salute Curry and his family. During his brief speech, Drake even acknowledged the popular opinion that they look alike.
“I got my brother in the building tonight. They say we look alike,” Drake said with a grin.
“Make some noise for my brother Steph Curry in the building one time," he continued. "And of course, the lovely Ayesha Curry. And mama bear, you know.”
After the show, Curry got the chance to go backstage with the boy. Photos of them dapping each other up instantly went viral on social media. Their link-up is just one of several epic moments that have happened during the tour. During his stop in Montreal over the weekend, Drake surprised fans with a joint set with J. Cole, who pulled up to replace 21 Savage for both shows on Friday and Saturday. While they were on stage, the "Jodeci Freestyle" artist asked Cole if he could be on his next album.
“Can I get on the album? I’ma ask in front of Montreal. ‘J. Cole, can we get on your album?'” Drake shouted.
“Say less, goddammit!” J. Cole replied.
Check out more scenes from Drake's first night in Brooklyn below.