Drake Shouts Out His 'Look-Alike' Steph Curry During Recent Tour Stop

“Make some noise for my brother Steph Curry in the building one time," he continued. "And of course, the lovely Ayesha Curry. And mama bear, you know.”



After the show, Curry got the chance to go backstage with the boy. Photos of them dapping each other up instantly went viral on social media. Their link-up is just one of several epic moments that have happened during the tour. During his stop in Montreal over the weekend, Drake surprised fans with a joint set with J. Cole, who pulled up to replace 21 Savage for both shows on Friday and Saturday. While they were on stage, the "Jodeci Freestyle" artist asked Cole if he could be on his next album.



“Can I get on the album? I’ma ask in front of Montreal. ‘J. Cole, can we get on your album?'” Drake shouted.



“Say less, goddammit!” J. Cole replied.



Check out more scenes from Drake's first night in Brooklyn below.