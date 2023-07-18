Ed Sheeran is continuing to spread the love to his fans. In his most recent kind gesture, the singer-songwriter replied to a five-year-old fan's birthday invite with a box full of gifts since he couldn't make it to the party.

TikTok user @alex.lamx had been posting about her son Ren's Ed Sheeran-themed birthday party complete with a water slide and sweet treats with the singer's face on them. While he wanted Ed to make it to his party in Utah, the "Eyes Closed" singer sent his sincerest apologies for not being able to attend his birthday party, and to make up for it, he sent Ren a new guitar, a notebook to write songs in, a yellow mic, and a signed copy of his latest album Subtract.