Ed Sheeran Sends 5-Year-Old Fan Gifts After Missing His Birthday Party
By Rebekah Gonzalez
July 18, 2023
Ed Sheeran is continuing to spread the love to his fans. In his most recent kind gesture, the singer-songwriter replied to a five-year-old fan's birthday invite with a box full of gifts since he couldn't make it to the party.
TikTok user @alex.lamx had been posting about her son Ren's Ed Sheeran-themed birthday party complete with a water slide and sweet treats with the singer's face on them. While he wanted Ed to make it to his party in Utah, the "Eyes Closed" singer sent his sincerest apologies for not being able to attend his birthday party, and to make up for it, he sent Ren a new guitar, a notebook to write songs in, a yellow mic, and a signed copy of his latest album Subtract.
@alex.lamx
Replying to @Jen Ren’s reaction to his birthday present from @Ed Sheeran This has got to be one of the best experiences of our entire lives! My mama heart has been bursting with joy and gratitude. Sorry for the annoying mom voice😬 but i was just so freaking excited for Ren I couldn’t help it!! You know Ren is genuinely happy when he goes kind of quiet like this, I love him so much. And obviously Tuck gets loud 😂😬 Will never be able to express my gratitude to every single person that made this happen for him🤟🏻🤟🏻 #edsheeran #edsheeranrecoveryy #edsheerantour #edsheeranbirthdayparty #edsheeranlive #kidsbirthday #kidsbirthdayparty #momlife #sahm #birthday #birthdaypartyplanning #surprise #partyplanning #summerparty #waterparty #kidsparty #birthdaypartytheme #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #edsheeranconcert #celebrity #partyplanningtips #feelgoodmoments♬ original sound - Alexandra Lamoreaux 🖤
"This has got to be one of the best experiences of our entire lives! My mama heart has been bursting with joy and gratitude," Lamoreaux wrote alongside a video showing Ren opening his gifts from his favorite singer. "Sorry for the annoying mom voice😬 but i was just so freaking excited for Ren I couldn’t help it!! You know Ren is genuinely happy when he goes kind of quiet like this, I love him so much. And obviously Tuck gets loud 😂😬, Will never be able to express my gratitude to every single person that made this happen for him."
If you've been following Sheeran on social media, then you already know he loves to surprise his fans. Earlier this month, the singer crashed a youth orchestra recital taking place at the Tobin Community Center in Boston. Sheeran surprised the group of young musicians by coming out during their performance of his song "Eyes Closed."