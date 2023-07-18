Gigi Hadid Arrested In Cayman Islands

Gigi Hadid was arrested on drug charges last week in the Cayman Islands.

According to TMZ, the supermodel flew in to the Caribbean islands on July 10 for a girls' trip on a flight from the U.S., with the private jet she was on landing at Owen Roberts International Airport. As her luggage went through customs, agents with the Customs & Border Control searched her bags and discovered a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia that the agents determined was only for personal use, the outlet reports. Similar materials were also found in the bags of Leah McCarthy, another member of her group, per People.

Hadid and McCarthy were arrested on "suspicion Importation of Ganja and Importation of Utensils used for the consumption of ganja," according to local outlet Cayman Marl Road. They were transported to the Prisoner Detention Center and later released on bail. After pleading guilty in a Summary Court on July 12, the were each fined $1,000. No conviction was recorded.

A rep for Hadid told People the marijuana was purchased legally and that the arrest has no affect on her record.

"Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in N.Y.C. with a Medical license," the rep said. "It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island."