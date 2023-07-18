Jamie Lee Curtis Adorably Reacts To Lindsay Lohan Having A Baby

"The family is over the moon in love," Lohan's rep told Page Six on Monday afternoon. As of now, it's unclear exactly when Lohan gave birth to her baby boy. Just last week, Lohan took to Instagram to share a photo of her significant baby bump and show off the beach-themed nursery she designed for little Luai. Last month, Lohan gave her first interview since revealing that she was expecting her first child with Shammas. "I can't wait to see what the feeling is and what it's like to just be a mom," she said in the interview and added that she's been extra emotional lately. "Happy tears. That's just who I am. Though now, it’s probably baby emotion. It’s overwhelming in a good way.”

The former child star first announced her pregnancy with a statement to TMZ in March. "We are very excited for our new family member to arrive and we are looking forward to this next chapter of our lives!" she said in a statement shared with the outlet. Lohan and Shammas got married in 2022 after getting together just before the COVID-19 pandemic shut things down in 2020. In November 2021, she announced their engagement.