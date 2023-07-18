Legendary Restaurant Named Florida's Best Steakhouse

By Zuri Anderson

July 18, 2023

grilled beef steak or rump steak on steel tray
Photo: Getty Images

Steak is one of those dinners to have once in a while, just from the sheer luxury. Nobody does this cut of beef right like chefs cooking in steakhouses, from the precise cooking to the complimentary sides and wine pairings. Even then, you don't have to drop by a fancy or acclaimed establishment to enjoy some delicious steak.

LoveFood rounded up the best steakhouse in every state, "from the classic fine-dining restaurants that serve up perfectly cooked chateaubriand and filet, to more affordable spots where the chefs know their medium from their rare."

According to writers, Bern's Steak House was named Florida's top steakhouse! Here's why it was chosen:

"Eternally popular, arguably legendary, and definitely old-school, Bern’s is mentioned in many a best steakhouse write-up – an accolade that’s hard-earned and fully deserved. In a state known for its bling eateries, this much-loved restaurant remains staunchly classic, with a plentiful wine list and hearty portions of dry-aged steak."

You can find this restaurant at 1208 S Howard Ave. in Tampa. Keep in mind this restaurant is temporarily closed for renovations. They're still taking future reservations for when they reopen.

If you want to add some more steakhouses to your bucket list, check out the full list on lovefood.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.