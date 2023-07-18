Legendary Restaurant Named Florida's Best Steakhouse

Steak is one of those dinners to have once in a while, just from the sheer luxury. Nobody does this cut of beef right like chefs cooking in steakhouses, from the precise cooking to the complimentary sides and wine pairings. Even then, you don't have to drop by a fancy or acclaimed establishment to enjoy some delicious steak.

LoveFood rounded up the best steakhouse in every state, "from the classic fine-dining restaurants that serve up perfectly cooked chateaubriand and filet, to more affordable spots where the chefs know their medium from their rare."

According to writers, Bern's Steak House was named Florida's top steakhouse! Here's why it was chosen:

"Eternally popular, arguably legendary, and definitely old-school, Bern’s is mentioned in many a best steakhouse write-up – an accolade that’s hard-earned and fully deserved. In a state known for its bling eateries, this much-loved restaurant remains staunchly classic, with a plentiful wine list and hearty portions of dry-aged steak."