Man Fired From Shipyard Returned To Kill Former Coworkers: Cops

Two people were fatally shot at a shipyard in Harvey, Louisana, by a former employee. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said that the suspect was recently fired by FMT Shipyard & Repairs.

According to WDSU, the suspect was identified as 31-year-old Willis Thomas, Jr. The victims were identified as Nakie James Brown, 48, and Dustin Parrie Jr., 20.

When officers arrived, they found two deceased victims with at least one gunshot wound. Thomas fled the scene before officers arrived and was picked up by his mother nearby. She then took him to his apartment.

Authorities do not believe she knew about the shooting.

Officers located Thomas near a dumpster outside the apartment complex and tried to detain him. As the officers approached, he pulled out a gun and opened fire on them.

They returned fire and fatally shot Thomas. No officers were injured in the shooting.

Officials did not say why Thomas was fired or why he targeted his former coworkers.

"They were all part of the same crew," said Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto. "So, he was targeting people on his crew."

From what I understand, they were labor-type jobs. I think they were part of a grass-cutting crew, that type of stuff, just labor-type," Lopinto added. "But believe me, obviously, the motive was to kill his former coworkers."