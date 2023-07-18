One Pennsylvania City Houses The 'Rudest Kids' In America

While "rudeness" can be a very subjective concept, there are certain universal actions that one is more likely to consider impolite. For example, scrolling through your phone when someone is trying to talk to you, cursing, gossiping, rolling your eyes, and disobeying rules that serve as an inconvenience to others is generally considered rude. Adults and children across the country exhibit this kind of behavior from time to time, but residents of this Pennsylvania city believe the children to be especially rude.

According to a list compiled by Solitaired, Philadelphia houses the rudest children in the country based on the opinions of Philadelphia residents.

Here is what Solitaired had to say about compiling the data to discover the cities with the rudest children in the country:

"We were curious to know what factors Americans used to classify a kid as rude and find out which U.S. cities were home to the rudest kids. For our research, we surveyed respondents in 28 cities, and asked them about three different age ranges: young kids 5 to 8 years old, older kids 9 to 12 years old, and teens 13 to 17 years old. We asked respondents to rate the rudeness of the kids in their city on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the rudest. According to residents, the cities with the rudest kids — with rudeness scores well over the average of 5.90 — are Philadelphia (7.21), San Francisco (6.78), and New York City (6.55)."

