Passengers Can Ditch The Suitcase - One Airline Is Now Renting Out Clothes

By Jason Hall

July 18, 2023

Athens International Airport In Greece
Photo: Getty Images

Japan Airlines has launched a new service that will allow passengers to travel without luggage.

The airline is currently running a yearlong 'Any Wear, Anywhere' trial in which it will charge foreign tourists and business travelers $27.95 to rent clothes for up to two weeks, according to a news release shared earlier this month.

Passengers can rent up to eight outfits, which include smart, smart casual or mixed styles in sizes small, medium or large that will be delivered to the traveler's hotel. Japan Airlines said it launched the trial in an effort to improve traveling experience.

“Travelers increasingly desire to make more sustainable choices regarding their travel destinations, accommodations, transportation etc., they still lack sufficient options,” the airline said in the news release. “The concept of the Service is, therefore, to provide a travel experience with minimal luggage by offering clothing rentals at the destination, thereby creating environmental value.

“By expanding the use of the service, we aim to create an environment where travelers can use local options for all aspects of their clothing, food, and accommodation, transforming travel and business trips into more sustainable experiences.”

Travelers are required to make reservations for the rental clothes at least one month in advance on the airline's online shopfront. Japan Airlines will be running the trial period from July 5, 2023 to August 31, 2024.

