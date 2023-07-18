Paul McCartney Announces New Podcast, Reveals Season One Release Date

Paul McCartney recently released the prologue episode of his new podcast, McCartney: A Life In Lyrics. The podcast will shuffle through stories behind songs that McCartney has released as a solo artist, with the Beatles, and with Wings. The first series of episodes will detail the stories behind, "Elenor Rigby," "Live and Let Die," "Let It Be," "Magical Mystery Tour," and more!

Listeners will also have the opportunity to hear taped conversations between McCartney and Paul Muldoon that were conducted while the poet wrote the foreword to McCartney's 2021 best-seller, The Lyrics: 1956 to the Present. In the prologue episode, Muldoon discussed what happened when the two listened back on their conversations about what the lyrics to some of the most iconic songs of all time meant to the man that helped create them.

“When we listened back to the tapes, we realized there was something very special happening in these conversations. It was McCartney unfiltered.”

The two give a sneak peak into the future of the podcast by dissecting a few lines from "Penny Lane." McCartney shared that the word "poppies" in the line: "a pretty nurse is selling poppies from a tray," was often misconstrued as "puppies" by American listeners when the song was first released. McCartney's lyrics reveal bits and pieces of his life, just as the stories that are to be shared in the podcast will give listeners an inside perspective on the writing process behind some of his greatest projects.

"I mean the fact that I dreamed the song 'Yesterday' leads me to believe that it's not just as cut and dry as we think it is. And so I say you know, you just throw some words in a bowl and then pull them out and they will achieve some sort of resonance."

The first episode of McCartney: A Life In Lyrics will drop on September 20th. A new episode will be released every week following the first episode. The podcast can be found on Pushkin and iHeartRadio.