Plane Debris Makes Unexpected Landing In Backyard Of Chicago Home

By Logan DeLoye

July 18, 2023

Plane wreckage and metal scraps in a field
Photo: iStockphoto

Plane debris fell into the backyard of a suburban Chicago home on Monday afternoon while the owners were eating lunch at a neighbor's house. According to WFLA8, a plane's emergency evacuation slide fell through the air, made a loud boom in the backyard, and hit the side of the building. Police were called to the scene to investigate damage caused to the home located near Chicago's O’Hare International Airport.

Neighbor Patrick Devitt was having lunch next door with the owners when the incident occurred.

“They were just having lunch upstairs in our unit and they just heard a loud boom and I guess it hit the side of the building. The only thing that we were worried about at the beginning was like, oh yeah, it’s real loud, stuff like that and you get used to it, but you never think that something like that is going to happen.”

Officials removed the evacuation slide from the backyard and transported it away from the scene. WFLA8 mentioned that the plane debris came from a United Airlines flight that had just landed safely at O’Hare International Airport from Zurich, Switzerland that afternoon. United Airlines released a statement saying that they were working with the Federal Aviation Administration to investigate the incident, and trying to "better understand the circumstances around this matter."

No one was injured as a result of the fallen emergency evacuation slide.

