Popular Colorado City Named Among Most Educated Cities In America

By Zuri Anderson

July 18, 2023

Portrait university student, black man and graduation celebration, event and achievement of goals, education success and motivation. Happy, excited and smile african college graduate celebrate future
Photo: Getty Images

Americans are often encouraged to go to college to obtain a degree for a well-paying job. After graduation, these individuals are ready to seek jobs that will jumpstart their future careers. Part of that equation is the cities where these jobs will be. Depending on your preference, you may want to surround yourself with other educated people or find a job market that favors your diploma.

WalletHub got curious and found U.S. cities where most Americans are putting their degrees to work. Researchers "compared the 150 largest metropolitan statistical areas, or MSAs, across 11 key metrics. Our data set ranges from the share of adults aged 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher to the quality of the public-school system to the gender education gap."

A Colorado metro area ranked super high on the list, and that honor goes to Denver! It ranked No. 11 out of 150.

Colorado Springs was close behind at No. 17. The destination also got kudos for having a huge amount of high school diploma holders.

Here are the Top 10 most educated cities in America:

  1. Ann Arbor, Michigan
  2. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
  3. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
  4. San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA
  5. Madison, WI
  6. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC
  7. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
  8. Raleigh-Cary, NC
  9. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA
  10. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX


Check out the full report on WalletHub's website.

For You

