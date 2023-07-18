Popular Florida City Named Among Most Educated Cities In America

Americans are often encouraged to go to college to obtain a degree for a well-paying job. After graduation, these individuals are ready to seek jobs that will jumpstart their future careers. Part of that equation is the cities where these jobs will be. Depending on your preference, you may want to surround yourself with other educated people or find a job market that favors your degree.

WalletHub got curious and found U.S. cities where most Americans are putting their degrees to work. Researchers "compared the 150 largest metropolitan statistical areas, or MSAs, across 11 key metrics. Our data set ranges from the share of adults aged 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher to the quality of the public-school system to the gender education gap."

The highest-ranking Florida city on the list is Tallahassee! This popular destination ranked No. 20 out of 150.

Two Florida spots ranked among the least educated cities: Lakeland-Winter Haven (No. 138) and Ocala (No. 139). Port St. Lucie was among the cities with the lowest average quality of universities.

Here are the Top 10 most educated cities in America:

Ann Arbor, Michigan San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV San Francisco-Oakland-Berkeley, CA Madison, WI Durham-Chapel Hill, NC Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Raleigh-Cary, NC Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX



Check out the full report on WalletHub's website.