Seattle Couple Goes Viral For Playing Piano While Building Burns Next Door

A Seattle couple is getting attention online after a viral TikTok shows one of them playing the piano as a furious fire rages outside near their home. According to KIRO 7, this fire happened in a vacant building off Ninth Avenue and Madison Street in the First Hill neighborhood around 10 p.m. Wednesday (July 12).

The 20-second video, posted by Karina Grace, shows her boyfriend Ato playing the piano as firefighters battle the blaze. She told the news station this is something they just decided to do after determining their home was safe.

"Typical Wednesday night in Seattle," she captioned the video, which racked up over 318,000 views in nearly a week.

"I need a crumb of explanation," the top comment reads.

One viewer said it's pretty reminiscent of the meme of a happy cartoon dog who says, "This is fine," while sitting inside a burning building. While the couple didn't have to worry too much about the fire, Grace did tell a commentator they felt the heat of the flames.

Reporters said firefighters found a man in his 20s on the top floor of the building and rushed him to the hospital. No word on his condition. The fire remains under investigation.