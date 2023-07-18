Sexyy Red Responds To Backlash Over Her Appearance Event At A High School

"They let sexxy red in that high school to perform wit the two middle fingers up… who was responsible," one Twitter user wrote. "Sad thing about Sexxy Red is that she prolly doesn’t see a single problem with what she did @ that school & doesn’t care. Do better!" wrote another.



The Internet continued to go in on the rapper for hosting the event. While some questioned why kids know about her explicit hit with Tay Keith and Nicki Minaj, others noted that most of her fanbase are younger rap fans. Sexyy Red remained unbothered as she responded to the backlash.



"Y’all do know I went there to give the boys money for they haircuts and girls bundles for prom week cause I remember when I needed help with my prom stuff," Sexyy Red fired back on Twitter.



See what The Breakfast Club had to say about the controversy below.