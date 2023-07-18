Sexyy Red Responds To Backlash Over Her Appearance Event At A High School
By Tony M. Centeno
July 18, 2023
Sexyy Red is firing back at critics who had something to say about her recent charity event at a high school.
The outrage started on Saturday, July 15, after she appeared at a high school. The St. Louis native walked into the school's gymnasium waving her middle fingers in the air as dozens of teenage fans rushed the basketball court. In the video that spread all over social media, the students surrounded the rising artist, who was there to donate funds to help those in need of hair services before prom. However, some people criticized the decision to have the "Pound Town" rapper host a school event.
Y’all do know I went there to give the boys money for they haircuts and girls bundles for prom week cause I remember when I needed help with my prom stuff https://t.co/YeTXPgNtHB— Sexyy Red (@SexyyRed314_) July 16, 2023
"They let sexxy red in that high school to perform wit the two middle fingers up… who was responsible," one Twitter user wrote. "Sad thing about Sexxy Red is that she prolly doesn’t see a single problem with what she did @ that school & doesn’t care. Do better!" wrote another.
The Internet continued to go in on the rapper for hosting the event. While some questioned why kids know about her explicit hit with Tay Keith and Nicki Minaj, others noted that most of her fanbase are younger rap fans. Sexyy Red remained unbothered as she responded to the backlash.
"Y’all do know I went there to give the boys money for they haircuts and girls bundles for prom week cause I remember when I needed help with my prom stuff," Sexyy Red fired back on Twitter.
See what The Breakfast Club had to say about the controversy below.