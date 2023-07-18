Arizona is home to some pretty exciting cities and laidback towns that are a great spot to have fun and enjoy life, but one city in the Grand Canyon State was named the "coolest" of them all.

The Discoverer Blog searched around the U.S. to find the coolest cities to visit, compiling a list of the need-to-see spot for every state because "each state is more like its own country, flaunting an individual culture, history, and lifestyle."

According to the list, the coolest city to visit in Arizona is Tucson, a locale that was also named one of the best-run cities in the entire country. With lots of must-try restaurants, a "thriving" arts scene and nature trails surrounding this southern Arizona spot, you'll have plenty of ways to stay busy and entertained. The Discoverer also noted that a trip to nearby Catalina State Park, with over 5,000 acres of streams, canyons and various trails, is not to be missed.

So what makes this city so special? Here's what the site had to say:

"Local wineries, craft breweries, delectable southwestern cuisine, and a thriving and innovative art scene park the already naturally-gorgeous Tucson with even more reasons to visit. Add in some incredible hikes, world-class spas and a youthful energy from the massive University of Arizona, and you've got the makings for a great time. Enjoy sunny weather and arguably the best sunsets in the United States no matter what time of year you visit."

Check out the full list at thediscoverer.com to read up on more of the coolest cities to visit around the country.