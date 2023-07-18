Georgia is full of must-see hidden gems around the state, from gorgeous state parks with beautiful scenery to a top-notch resort along the coast. Now, another locale in the Peach State is being recognized for being the coolest secret spot in the state.

Reader's Digest searched around the country for the most "magical destination" and "best-kept-secret place" in each state, from natural landmarks that look like they come from another world historic locations that give visitors a glance into the past.

So what is the coolest secret location in Georgia?

Oglethorpe University secret room

Of course Georgia's coolest secret location is literally a secret room, also called the Crypt of Civilization. According to the university's website, this room/time capsule was designed to store records for 6,000 years. It was sealed May 28, 1940, and isn't supposed to be opened until May 28, 8113. Unfortunately, given that it's a time capsule, you can't actually go inside. You can, however, see the steal door that has sealed all of the secrets inside.

Here's what RD had to say:

"Oglethorpe University in Atlanta hides a curious mystery, reports the Crazy Tourist: A time capsule (in the form of a 20-foot by 10-foot waterproof room (that was sealed in 1940 with strict instructions to not be opened for 6,000 years. Called the Crypt of Civilization, it was inspired by the Pyramids and houses literature, newsreels, flower seeds, and dolls, among other things."

