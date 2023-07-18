Ohio is full of must-see hidden gems around the state, from a medieval-style castle and museum to a lakeside lodge on the shores of Lake Erie. Now, another locale in the Buckeye State is being recognized for being the coolest secret spot in the state.

Reader's Digest searched around the country for the most "magical destination" and "best-kept-secret place" in each state, from natural landmarks that look like they come from another world historic locations that give visitors a glance into the past.

So what is the coolest secret location in Ohio?

Bridges of Fairfield County

Fairfield County has its fair share of beautiful and charming covered bridges to explore on your next drive through Ohio, in fact there's more than a dozen to see. Here's what RD had to say:

"Forget the Bridges of Madison County — check out the covered bridges of Fairfield County, instead. According to PR professional, Leah Eaton, Fairfield County is less than an hour's drive from Columbus, yet it's overlooked thanks to its more famous Ohio neighbor. Fairfield boasts 17 covered bridges (the most in the state) and museums for every interest."

