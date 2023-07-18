Tennessee is full of must-see hidden gems around the state, from an adventurous incline railway with stunning views to an otherworldly underground waterfall. Now, another locale in the Volunteer State is being recognized for being the coolest secret spot in the state.

Reader's Digest searched around the country for the most "magical destination" and "best-kept-secret place" in each state, from natural landmarks that look like they come from another world historic locations that give visitors a glance into the past.

So what is the coolest secret location in Tennessee?

Gatlinburg's secret park entrance

The secret entrance into the Great Smoky Mountains National Park may be more of a secret to visitors, but locals are pretty familiar with this spot near Wears Cove. It was also recently named the best hidden gem in the state. Here's what RD had to say:

"There's a secret entrance to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, reveals travel site Patriot Getaways. They describe it as a 'great, quick spot for you to work your way up the mountains instead of going through Pigeon Forge.' Most locals enter the park through here (known as the Wears Cove entrance), and besides being a secret gem, at least as far as out-of-staters are concerned, it comes in handy during the high seasons. 'You get to see picturesque views while avoiding the crowds. On a clear, sunny day from Wears Valley, you can see Mount LeConte covered in bright, colorful leaves. An absolutely breathtaking view!'"

Check out the full list at Reader's Digest to see more of the coolest secret locations around the country.