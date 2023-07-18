Top 10 NFL Quarterbacks Ranked By Coaches, Players, Execs, Scouts Revealed

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes topped ESPN's list of the top 10 NFL quarterbacks for 2023 surveying league executives, coaches, scouts and players.

Mahomes "received all but two first-place votes," according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, following a historic year in which he won both the NFL regular season and Super Bowl MVP awards for the second time in his career. The 27-year-old threw for a career-best 5,250 yards, as well as 41 touchdowns, leading the league in both categories during the regular season.

"He's got everything needed from a great quarterback, and he does those things at a high level all of the time," an AFC scout said via ESPN.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow ranked second among all NFL quarterbacks. Burrow, who ranked fifth on last year's list, previously held a 3-0 record against Mahomes in head-to-head matchups prior to the Bengals' AFC Championship Game loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium in January.

Fowler said more than 80 voters provided their personal choices for the 10 best players at each position, which were then compiled together "based on the number of top-10 votes, composite average, along with dozens of interviews research and film study" conducted by ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen.

Here is the full-list of ESPN's top 10 NFL quarterbacks for 2023, according to league executives, coaches, scouts and players: