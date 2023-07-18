“Based on research and documented information about strange rituals at Travis’s concerts that are inconsistent with our authentic societal values and traditions, the Board of Directors has decided to cancel the license issued to hold this type of concert that contradicts the cultural identity of the Egyptian people," the statement continues.



The syndicate did not elaborate on the exact "rituals" that concerned them. Scott had planned to debut his upcoming album Utopia at the foot of the Pyramid of Giza. He revealed the flyers for the concert as well as ticket links for the show and pre-orders for the LP. However, there's no confirmation on whether the album would actually drop on that night. As of this report, Scott himself has not spoken out about the status of the concert. However, according to The FADER, sources close to the rapper say the concert will not be cancelled.



“There have been no changes to Travis Scott’s show in Egypt; any reports to the contrary are false,” Live Nation said in a statement according to Pitchfork. “We can’t wait to celebrate Utopia with you in Egypt!”



Meanwhile, Travis Scott is set to perform at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival in September. He recently joined the lineup along with Lil Wayne, Public Enemy, Miguel and more.