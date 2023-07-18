Troubled Wrestler Teddy Hart Arrested Again

Troubled professional wrester Teddy Hart was recently arrested again, according to Titusville (Fla.) Police Department documents obtained by TMZ Sports on Tuesday (July 18).

Hart, 43, whose real name is Edward 'Teddy' Annis, was charged with possession of MDMA and possession of a controlled substance without prescription, according to police records, which confirmed he was released on Sunday (July 16).

Police found the drugs in a rental car driven by Annis during a traffic stop, claiming they pulled over the wrestler after he allegedly ran a red light while driving at a high speed. Officers said they smelled an "overbearing odor of burnt marijuana emanating" from the 2022 Ford Mustang and spotted "an unsealed medical marijuana container with a faded label inside of the glove compartment," as well as "several pieces of loose leaf marijuana shake" located on a seat of the vehicle.

Police searched the vehicle and found a baggie of red pills and a baggie of red powder, both of which tested positive for MDMA, as well as two small vials inside a bag which were labeled 'Masteron' and 'Testosterone Cypionate,' also known as anabolic steroids. Officers also found a baggie that reportedly contained a blue powdery substance, which also tested positive for MDMA, according to TMZ Sports.

Annis, the son of Georgia Hart and former bodybuilder turned wrestler B.J. Annis, who uses his mother's maiden name in tribute of his legendary wrestling family, has been in and out of jail throughout his wrestling career, which included being charged with possession of controlled substances in 2021. The Hart Family is one of the most decorate lineages in professional wrestling history, with all of late Stampede Wrestling promoter Stu Hart and Helen Hart's 12 children, as well as several grandchildren, either pursuing professional wrestling careers or marrying professional wrestlers.

Teddy Hart, the nephew of WWE Hall of Famer Bret 'Hitman' Hart and late legendary wrestler Owen Hart, among several other notable former wrestlers, was the youngest wrestler ever signed to WWE's developmental program before being released shortly after.