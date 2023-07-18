Woman Driving Home Finds Man Hiding Under Coat In Backseat Of Her Car
By Jason Hall
July 18, 2023
A Massachusetts man was arrested after he hid in the backseat of a woman's car "with a coat over his head" as she was driving.
Jailton Dos Santos, 36, of South Yarmouth, was charged with breaking and entering into a vehicle in the nighttime in relation to the incident, the Yarmouth Police Department announced in a post shared on their Facebook account. The unidentified woman told police that she was driving back from a friend's house and initially didn't notice anything until a light came on inside her vehicle.
The woman said she looked toward the backseat and spotted the man, identified as Dos Santos, hiding with a coat over his head.
The victim said she was extremely frightened, which led to her driving the vehicle erratically and the man falling out of the open rear door of the car. A patrolling Yarmouth Police Department officer found the vehicle parked near the Route 6 exit ramp just before 1:00 a.m. and thought it was disabled before spotting the woman nearby attempting to call 911.
The responding officer described the victim as being scared and upset as she explained the situation. Dos Santos was arrested after a brief investigation by Yarmouth Police officers at the scene.