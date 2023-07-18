Woman Driving Home Finds Man Hiding Under Coat In Backseat Of Her Car

A Massachusetts man was arrested after he hid in the backseat of a woman's car "with a coat over his head" as she was driving.

Jailton Dos Santos, 36, of South Yarmouth, was charged with breaking and entering into a vehicle in the nighttime in relation to the incident, the Yarmouth Police Department announced in a post shared on their Facebook account. The unidentified woman told police that she was driving back from a friend's house and initially didn't notice anything until a light came on inside her vehicle.

The woman said she looked toward the backseat and spotted the man, identified as Dos Santos, hiding with a coat over his head.