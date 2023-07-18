Wyclef Jean Shares His Thoughts About A Potential Fugees Biopic

"That would be amazing but the story is still going on," he added. "The Fugees story is endless."



The Fugees recently reunited at The Roots Picnic in Philly. Their nostalgic set featured several of the trio's biggest hits from "Ready or Not" to "Fugee-la." It had been the first time they had shared the same stage since their last reunion in 2021. The group had attempted to hit the road for a massive reunion tour. Unfortunately, the tour was cancelled after one show.



Their epic moment in Philly could be the last time we see the Fugees altogether for awhile after Pras was found guilty in his international conspiracy case. The rapper is set to be sentenced soon, but 'Clef asserts Pras remains in "100% good spirits."



