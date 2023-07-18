Wyclef Jean Shares His Thoughts About A Potential Fugees Biopic
By Tony M. Centeno
July 18, 2023
Wyclef Jean is speaking out about his thoughts on a potential biopic about the Fugees.
According to an interview TMZ posted on Tuesday, July 18, the New Jersey native would entertain the idea of a movie about the iconic trio. There's just one issue: their story hasn't ended yet. The group hasn't made new music together in a long time. However, despite all of their ups and downs, 'Clef, Pras Michel and Ms. Lauryn Hill are still going strong.
"You know what's crazy about The Fugees story?" Clef said. "We would love to do a biopic but it's ongoing right now. There's still so much to talk about.
"That would be amazing but the story is still going on," he added. "The Fugees story is endless."
The Fugees recently reunited at The Roots Picnic in Philly. Their nostalgic set featured several of the trio's biggest hits from "Ready or Not" to "Fugee-la." It had been the first time they had shared the same stage since their last reunion in 2021. The group had attempted to hit the road for a massive reunion tour. Unfortunately, the tour was cancelled after one show.
Their epic moment in Philly could be the last time we see the Fugees altogether for awhile after Pras was found guilty in his international conspiracy case. The rapper is set to be sentenced soon, but 'Clef asserts Pras remains in "100% good spirits."
Check out the full interview above.