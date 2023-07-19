Alaska Man's Helmet-Mounted GoPro Recorded His Own Drowning In Glacial Lake

Officials revealed that an Alaska man who was kayaking on Mendenhall Lake drowned. While searchers have yet to find the body of 34-year-old Paul Rodriguez Jr., a "Good Samaritan" found a helmet with a GoPro camera that belonged to Rodriguez.

The Juneau Police Department said that the camera was intact and recorded the final moments of Rodriguez's life.

"A review of the video determined Rodriguez had drowned on 07/11/2023 when his kayak overturned, and he went into the glacial water," the department wrote on Facebook.

The video also confirmed that a kayak found floating in the lake was the same one used by Rodriguez.

Officials said that a strong current from the Mendenhall Glacier caused Rodriguez's kayak to overturn. They noted that he was not wearing a life jacket or proper clothing when he drowned.

The Juneau Police Department said that search teams will continue to comb the lake to look for his body.