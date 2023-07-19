Bas & J. Cole Reunite For Their New Collaboration 'Passport Bros'

"Coast to coast out in Shoko smashing/Shots of Clase, me and lil Bassy in Barcelona," Cole raps. "The news just dropped, I'm a partial owner/What can I say?/Tell Coach Cliff to suit me up and I'll play/I'm winning, We at Tape Mayfair, you can't get in."



Bas first announced the single's release date on Saturday, July 15, by posting the official cover art. The Sudanese-American rapper also revealed that the song will be included on his upcoming album. He continued to tease the record in an Instagram post he uploaded on Sunday. The post included clues about the song including a video of him with a bottle of Clase Azul, a photo of J. Cole at soundcheck ahead of his joint set with Drake in Montreal and a photo of him inside Shoko nightclub in Barcelona.



"Passport Bros" is Bas' second major record of the year. He kicked off 2023 by releasing "Diamonds" and later contributed to the Creed III soundtrack with "Blood, Sweat & Tears." Listen to Bas and J. Cole's latest collaboration below.