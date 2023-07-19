Bas & J. Cole Reunite For Their New Collaboration 'Passport Bros'
By Tony M. Centeno
July 19, 2023
Bas and J. Cole have joined forces once again for their new song.
On Wednesday, July 19, the Dreamville rapper delivered his new single "Passport Bros" featuring Cole. The upbeat banger begins with a loud bar about the effects of Clase Azul. Their song continues with more lyrics about pouring up some drinks and partying with various people from around the world. Cole chimes in with his fun verse towards the end of the summer record. In it, he talks about partying in Barcelona and drops a line about becoming a partial owner of the Charlotte Hornets.
"Coast to coast out in Shoko smashing/Shots of Clase, me and lil Bassy in Barcelona," Cole raps. "The news just dropped, I'm a partial owner/What can I say?/Tell Coach Cliff to suit me up and I'll play/I'm winning, We at Tape Mayfair, you can't get in."
Bas first announced the single's release date on Saturday, July 15, by posting the official cover art. The Sudanese-American rapper also revealed that the song will be included on his upcoming album. He continued to tease the record in an Instagram post he uploaded on Sunday. The post included clues about the song including a video of him with a bottle of Clase Azul, a photo of J. Cole at soundcheck ahead of his joint set with Drake in Montreal and a photo of him inside Shoko nightclub in Barcelona.
"Passport Bros" is Bas' second major record of the year. He kicked off 2023 by releasing "Diamonds" and later contributed to the Creed III soundtrack with "Blood, Sweat & Tears." Listen to Bas and J. Cole's latest collaboration below.