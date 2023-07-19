Colorado Eatery Named One Of The Best Italian Restaurants In The U.S.

It's no secret that Italian food is one of the most popular cuisines in the United States. From spaghetti and lasagna to gnocchi and tagliatelle, there are endless kinds of pasta to pair with delicious sauces and other ingredients. It's also perfect for just about any occasion, whether you're on the couch or dining in person at a restaurant.

For all the fans of Italian cuisine, TastingTable released a list of America's 20 best Italian restaurants. The website states, "Italian food is the second most popular in America, so finding it is no problem. Finding the best, though, is a different challenge. With that in mind, we have chosen the best Italian restaurants in the country."

A Colorado restaurant was named among the best in the country: Frasca Food & Wine! Here's why:

"The experience at Frasca revolves around a four-course menu, with highlights like steelhead trout with strawberry vinegar on the antipasti front, and an eye-catching Piramidi pasta dish: delicate red beet ravioli with burrata, peas, and goat butter. The dry-aged ribeye with white asparagus, bone marrow, and hazelnut is a powerhouse among the entrées, and when it comes to desserts, the Mela — a caramel apple with calvados and quince — presents a lovely ending. For the ultimate Frasca journey, order the seven-course Friuliano menu. Both tasting menus can include wine pairings, showcasing the restaurant's spectacular wine program, which has earned it two James Beard nominations for Outstanding Wine Program."