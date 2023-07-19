Drake Kisses 'Rightful Wife' Sexyy Red In The Middle Of His Show

Drake had some fun with rising star Sexyy Red during his latest tour stop.



During his second night in Brooklyn on Tuesday, July 18, Drizzy was roaming around the audience at the Barclays Center when he bumped into the St. Louis artist. According to videos fans posted to social media, Drake went right up to the "Pound Town" rapper and wrapped his arm around her. That wasn't the only time they linked up that night.



"I got my baby mama here tonight," he shouted into the mic before he kissed her on the cheek.