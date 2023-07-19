Drake Kisses 'Rightful Wife' Sexyy Red In The Middle Of His Show
By Tony M. Centeno
July 20, 2023
Drake had some fun with rising star Sexyy Red during his latest tour stop.
During his second night in Brooklyn on Tuesday, July 18, Drizzy was roaming around the audience at the Barclays Center when he bumped into the St. Louis artist. According to videos fans posted to social media, Drake went right up to the "Pound Town" rapper and wrapped his arm around her. That wasn't the only time they linked up that night.
"I got my baby mama here tonight," he shouted into the mic before he kissed her on the cheek.
Drake shouts out Sexyy Red, Druski, Lil Yachty, and Central Cee who were in attendance at the show tonight in Brooklyn. #IAABtour #Night2 pic.twitter.com/ETVXdHJsqV— Word On Road (@WordOnRd) July 19, 2023
Later on, Sexyy Red took to social media to share more intimate photos of her with the boy. Drake sticks his tongue out as they cuddle up while sharing a chair backstage. In another photo he posted to his Instagram Story, the 36-year-old looks smitten as he plants another kiss on her cheek. He also referred to as his "rightful wife."
"I’m yo favorite rapper favorite rapper," Red wrote in her caption.
This is just the latest major cosign Sexyy Red has earned since her song "Pound Town 2" featuring Nicki Minaj blew up. Following her appearance at the BET Awards 2023, the 25-year-old rapper made a surprise appearance at Travis Scott's recent performance at Wireless Festival in London.
The second night of the "It's All A Blur Tour" also brought out other artists like Lil Yachty and UK rapper Central Cee. Drake made sure to shout them out as well. Check out more footage from the show below.
Drake and Sexyy Red backstage during night two of It's All A Blur Tour in Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/zzwXrvXlPc— Power 105.1 (@Power1051) July 19, 2023