Elderly Woman Pepper-Sprayed, Called 'Karen' By Subway Turnstile Jumpers

The New York City Police Department is searching for a group of women who were reported to have pepper-sprayed an elderly woman who confronted them as they attempted to jump a subway station turnstile on the Upper West Side, the New York Post reports.

Police said the incident took place on the downtown 1 Train platform at the 66th Street-Lincoln Center station at around 3:00 p.m. ET on Monday (July 17). The woman confronted the group before the attacker responded with, "Mind your own business, Karen," and discharged pepper spray, NYPD officials said.

A photo of the suspect was captured as she was holding the bottle just prior to the attack. The victim called 911 to report the assault but refused medical attention, according to the Post.